Dr. John Flack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Flack, MD
Dr. John Flack, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Springfield, IL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flack's Office Locations
- 1 747 N Rutledge St Rm 4055, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have severe hypertension, and Dr. Flack is an expert in this field. He has been able to find a combination of drugs that have lowered my blood pressure noticeably, and reduced my risk of a coronary event. He is also conservative in his approach to surgical intervention and is very accessible to his patients. His demeanor is friendly, yet professional, and he refers only to the top specialists in their fields, in Springfield, Illinois. I am very pleased to have Dr. Flack as my primary care physician.
About Dr. John Flack, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1164450987
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Flack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flack.
