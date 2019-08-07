See All Pediatric Neurologists in Covington, LA
Dr. John Flatt, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Flatt, MD

Dr. John Flatt, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Flatt works at Louisiana Child Neurology LLC in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Flatt's Office Locations

    Louisiana Child Neurology LLC
    190 Greenbrier Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 327-5880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Regional Medical Center

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurological Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 07, 2019
    Excellent in diagnosis. Superb in choice of medication treatment. Very effective results.
    Rev. Sam LoBello — Aug 07, 2019
    About Dr. John Flatt, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1083761944
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt
    • Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
    • University of TN
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Flatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flatt works at Louisiana Child Neurology LLC in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Flatt’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Flatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

