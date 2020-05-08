See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Randolph, NJ
Dr. John Freiheiter, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (28)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Freiheiter, MD

Dr. John Freiheiter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Randolph, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Freiheiter works at JOHN S FREIHEITER MD in Randolph, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Freiheiter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John S Freiheiter MD PA
    16 Old Brookside Rd Ste 2, Randolph, NJ 07869 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 895-5884

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conditions Treated:
Cough
Malaise and Fatigue
Acute Bronchitis
Cough
Malaise and Fatigue
Acute Bronchitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cough Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. John Freiheiter, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073688438
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Freiheiter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freiheiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freiheiter works at JOHN S FREIHEITER MD in Randolph, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Freiheiter’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Freiheiter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freiheiter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freiheiter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freiheiter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

