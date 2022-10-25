Dr. Gatlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Gatlin, MD
Overview of Dr. John Gatlin, MD
Dr. John Gatlin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gatlin works at
Dr. Gatlin's Office Locations
-
1
Piedmont Healthcare PA548 Williamson Rd Ste 6, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 660-5520
-
2
Julie Schopps MD129 Sherlock Dr, Statesville, NC 28625 Directions (704) 838-8245
-
3
Piedmont Healthcare PA125 Days Inn Dr, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 660-9111
- 4 128 Medical Park Rd Ste B, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 235-1827
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gatlin?
Very personable and takes time in evaluation.
About Dr. John Gatlin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1912999434
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gatlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gatlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gatlin works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gatlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gatlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gatlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gatlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.