Dr. John Giddens, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (7)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Giddens, MD

Dr. John Giddens, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis|University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.

Dr. Giddens works at Fremont Urgent Care in Fremont, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Giddens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fremont Urgent Care
    3161 WALNUT AVE, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 796-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Washington Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Cough
Fever
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. John Giddens, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417934803
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Highland Oakland Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Davis|University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giddens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giddens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giddens works at Fremont Urgent Care in Fremont, CA. View the full address on Dr. Giddens’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Giddens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giddens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giddens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giddens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

