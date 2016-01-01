Dr. Giddens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Giddens, MD
Overview of Dr. John Giddens, MD
Dr. John Giddens, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis|University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Giddens works at
Dr. Giddens' Office Locations
Fremont Urgent Care3161 WALNUT AVE, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 796-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. John Giddens, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417934803
Education & Certifications
- Highland Oakland Hosp
- University of California School of Medicine - Davis|University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
Dr. Giddens accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Giddens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Giddens speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Giddens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giddens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giddens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.