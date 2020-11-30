See All General Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. John Gonzalez Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. John Gonzalez Jr, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Gonzalez Jr, MD

Dr. John Gonzalez Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Gonzalez Jr works at Sage Bariatric Institute in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Francis Wright, MD
Dr. Francis Wright, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Luke Shen, MD
Dr. Luke Shen, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Preston Foster, MD
Dr. Preston Foster, MD
4.6 (9)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital.

Dr. Gonzalez Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Antonio Office
    9618 Huebner Rd Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 651-0303
  2. 2
    Texas Center for Medical & Surgical Weight Loss P A
    8811 Village Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 651-0303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hiatal Hernia
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Hiatal Hernia
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez Jr?

    Nov 30, 2020
    Dr Gonzalez is hands down the BEST surgeon. He explained everything and made me feel safe and comfortable. Dr Gonzalez is very knowledgeable.
    — Nov 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Gonzalez Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Gonzalez Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gonzalez Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Gonzalez Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gonzalez Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Gonzalez Jr, MD.

    About Dr. John Gonzalez Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700857927
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Gonzalez Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gonzalez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez Jr works at Sage Bariatric Institute in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez Jr’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Gonzalez Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.