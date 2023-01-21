See All Hand Surgeons in Novi, MI
Dr. John Gorski, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (9)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Gorski, MD

Dr. John Gorski, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.

Dr. Gorski works at Michigan Surgery Specialists, PC in Novi, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gorski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Surgery Specialists - Novi
    25500 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 275, Novi, MI 48375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 516-3519
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Michigan Surgery Specialists - Livonia
    37650 Professional Center Dr Ste 105A, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 943-3838
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
  • Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi
  • Surgeons Choice Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Broken Arm
Cancer
Arthritis
Broken Arm
Cancer

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Jan 21, 2023
    I fell during pickle ball and wrecked my right hand went to my hip surgeon, who said oh boy, you need a hand specialist and he sent me to Dr. Gorski. He met with me the next morning and scheduled the surgery a couple days out. Had carpal tunnel release, as well as pins and plates put in forearm, wrist and hand. I’m in the middle of rehab and then will have all the metal removed in a second surgery next month. He’s super caring and very thorough. His staff is solid. Everyone’s kind and very knowledgeable.
    Kendra McConnell Hurd — Jan 21, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Gorski, MD
    About Dr. John Gorski, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194088088
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Residency
    • Saint Louis University
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University, College of Human Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gorski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

