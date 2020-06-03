Dr. John Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Gray, MD
Dr. John Gray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Dr. Gray's Office Locations
Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA401 Young Ave Ste 245, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (609) 267-9400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gray is an excellent listener and practioner. I've been a patient for 15 yrs.
About Dr. John Gray, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1871532010
Education & Certifications
- Knoxville Ortho Clinic
- SUNY Health Science Center
- SUNY Health Science Center|SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
