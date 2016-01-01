Overview

Dr. John Harris, MD is a Dermatologist in Westborough, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann.



Dr. Harris works at Westborough Dermatology in Westborough, MA with other offices in Clinton, MA and Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.