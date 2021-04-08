Overview of Dr. John Hermansdorfer, MD

Dr. John Hermansdorfer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hermansdorfer works at Atlantic Orthopaedics Group in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.