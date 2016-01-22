Overview of Dr. John Holly, MD

Dr. John Holly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Holly works at WakeMed Primary Care in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.