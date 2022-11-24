Overview

Dr. John Horton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.



Dr. Horton works at Leawood Family Care in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.