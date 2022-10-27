See All Other Doctors in Basalt, CO
Dr. John Hughes, DO

Regenerative Medicine
4.8 (49)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Hughes, DO

Dr. John Hughes, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Basalt, CO. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Valley View Hospital.

Dr. Hughes works at Aspen Integrative Medicine, Inc in Basalt, CO with other offices in Lafayette, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Hughes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Integrative Medicine, Inc
    227 Midland Ave Unit 18B, Basalt, CO 81621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 341-4076
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    TBI Therapy, LLC
    150 Old Laramie Trl Unit 120, Lafayette, CO 80026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 341-4119

Hospital Affiliations
  • Valley View Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
3D Ultrasound
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankle Injury
3D Ultrasound
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankle Injury

Treatment frequency



3D Ultrasound Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Cranial Osteopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracellular Nutrition Analysis Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Ozone Therapy Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. John Hughes, DO

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700084233
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education

