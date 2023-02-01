Dr. John Ilagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ilagan, MD
Dr. John Ilagan, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Love how he puts me at ease during the office visits. One of the best docs in NYC
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285705665
- Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University
