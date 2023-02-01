See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. John Ilagan, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4.6 (40)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Ilagan, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Ilagan works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Gestational Diabetes
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Gestational Diabetes

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chorionic Villus Sampling Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obstetric Procedures Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prenatal Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 01, 2023
    Love how he puts me at ease during the office visits. One of the best docs in NYC
    Jiyoung — Feb 01, 2023
    About Dr. John Ilagan, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285705665
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Ilagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ilagan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ilagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ilagan works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ilagan’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilagan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilagan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ilagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ilagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

