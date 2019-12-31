Dr. John Kelley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kelley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Kelley, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Texas Children's Hospital and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Dr. Kelley works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Asthma/Allergy Assocs15400 Southwest Fwy Ste 125, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 242-0131
-
2
SWAAA - West Houston12606 West Houston Center Blvd Ste 260, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 531-4901
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelley?
Dr. Kelly is an excellent communicator, thorough in his explanations and a pleasant person to interact.
About Dr. John Kelley, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 13 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1316266133
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Saint Thomas
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelley works at
Dr. Kelley has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kelley speaks French and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.