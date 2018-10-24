Dr. John Ketner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ketner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ketner, DO
Overview of Dr. John Ketner, DO
Dr. John Ketner, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Ketner works at
Dr. Ketner's Office Locations
-
1
Dana M Busch DO Pllc5624 Highland Rd, Waterford, MI 48327 Directions (248) 674-9664
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ketner is very knowledgeable and compassionate. I trust him very must, and my husband does as well. Very friendly and professional. The staff is wonderful and kind as well. Great team.
About Dr. John Ketner, DO
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1801834130
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ketner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ketner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ketner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ketner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ketner.
