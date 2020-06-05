Overview of Dr. John King, DO

Dr. John King, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbridge, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.



Dr. King works at Orthopedic Physicians &Surgeons in Woodbridge, NJ with other offices in Union, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.