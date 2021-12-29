Overview of Dr. John Kitzmiller, MD

Dr. John Kitzmiller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kitzmiller works at Bald Mountain Behavioral Medicine in Lake Orion, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.