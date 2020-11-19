Overview of Dr. John Knapp, MD

Dr. John Knapp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.



Dr. Knapp works at Eastside Gynecology/Obstetrics in Roseville, MI with other offices in Macomb, MI, Rochester Hills, MI and Grosse Pointe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.