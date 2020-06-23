Dr. John Krause, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krause is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Krause, MD
Overview of Dr. John Krause, MD
Dr. John Krause, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University
Dr. Krause works at
Dr. Krause's Office Locations
Orthopedic Center of St Louisthe14825 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 336-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t speak highly enough about Dr. Krause and his staff. Appointments were punctual, professional and treatment fantastic. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. John Krause, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1902809577
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Barnes Hosp Washington University
- United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Co
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krause has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krause accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krause has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Krause. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krause.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krause, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krause appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.