Dr. John Krause, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.4 (53)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Krause, MD

Dr. John Krause, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University

Dr. Krause works at Orthopedic Center of Saint Louis in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krause's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Center of St Louisthe
    14825 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 336-2555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
McMurray's Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
McMurray's Test

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Jun 23, 2020
    I can’t speak highly enough about Dr. Krause and his staff. Appointments were punctual, professional and treatment fantastic. I would highly recommend.
    Lynne S — Jun 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Krause, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902809577
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Barnes Hosp Washington University
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Co
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Krause, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krause is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krause has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krause has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krause works at Orthopedic Center of Saint Louis in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Krause’s profile.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Krause. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krause.

