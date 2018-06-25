Dr. John Kuryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kuryan, MD
Overview
Dr. John Kuryan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.
Locations
Allergy and Asthma Care2300 Computer Rd Ste E25, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Allergy and Asthma Care130 Almshouse Rd Ste 105, Richboro, PA 18954 Directions
Allergy and Asthma Care, P.C.10125 Verree Rd Ste 106, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kuryan made me feel very comfortable and confident in his suggestion to do a scratch test for a food allergy. I was apprehensive upon arriving but he put my mind to ease after speaking with him and I had the testing done.
About Dr. John Kuryan, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1528294790
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center (New York)
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuryan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuryan accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuryan has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuryan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuryan.
