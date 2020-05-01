Overview

Dr. John Lah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Lah works at Digestive Health Washington Medical Office Building in Whittier, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.