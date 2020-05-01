Dr. John Lah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Lah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Digestive Health Washington Medical Office Building12291 Washington Blvd Ste 201, Whittier, CA 90606 Directions (562) 947-8478
Ronald J Policastro MD Inc18111 Brookhurst St Ste 5200, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 962-7705
Pih Health Whittier Hospital12401 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 698-0811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Lah's for years. He has always been very compassionate and helpful. He has done everything possible to ease my condition. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Lah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1437221272
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lah works at
Dr. Lah has seen patients for Dysphagia, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.