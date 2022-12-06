Dr. John Lassetter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lassetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lassetter, MD
Overview of Dr. John Lassetter, MD
Dr. John Lassetter, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Afton, WY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bingham Memorial Hospital, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Star Valley Health.
Dr. Lassetter's Office Locations
Star Valley Health901 Adams St, Afton, WY 83110 Directions (208) 523-3050WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Radial First Cardiovascular Assoc2001 S Woodruff Ave Ste 3, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 523-3050
Hospital Affiliations
- Bingham Memorial Hospital
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Star Valley Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- PEHP
- PHCS
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I’ve had multiple procedures and this is the best Dr I’ve ever worked with. He not only cares about his patients but speaks our language and makes you feel heard. I won’t see any other Cardiologist!!!
About Dr. John Lassetter, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1477578300
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- University Of Utah School Of Med Salt Lake City Ut
- University Of Utah School Of Med Salt Lake City Ut
- University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lassetter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lassetter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lassetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lassetter has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lassetter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lassetter speaks French and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lassetter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lassetter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lassetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lassetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.