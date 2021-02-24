Dr. John Launius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Launius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Launius, MD
Overview
Dr. John Launius, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Launius works at
Locations
Marcelo Brito MD Pllc713 Hebron Pkwy Ste 220, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 315-8588
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Affordable. He treats you like a person, not a penny. He talks a lot, but it's soooo packed with good info & stuff. I love listening to him.
About Dr. John Launius, MD
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1982825725
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Launius has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Launius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Launius works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Launius. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Launius.
