Overview of Dr. John Lewis, MD

Dr. John Lewis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL.



Dr. Lewis works at Southwestern Eye Center - Mesa McDowell in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Casa Grande, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.