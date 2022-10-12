Dr. John Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lewis, MD
Overview of Dr. John Lewis, MD
Dr. John Lewis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL.
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
Mesa McdDowell6705 E McDowell Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215 Directions (480) 903-8883
Casa Grande560 N Camino Mercado Ste 1, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (480) 903-8883Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mesa Stapley1055 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 903-8883Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Always Care Benefits
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had high hopes and expectations of my visit with this doctor and I am happy to tell you that Dr. Lewis exceeded all my expectations. I am so impressed with this doctor and I could not be happier. I am very thankful. A+++++ Five Hundred Stars
About Dr. John Lewis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1851364814
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- U Ky Med Ctr
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lewis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lewis speaks Spanish.
257 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.