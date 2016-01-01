Dr. Livingood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Livingood, MD
Overview of Dr. John Livingood, MD
Dr. John Livingood, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Rochester.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Livingood's Office Locations
- 1 5225 Connecticut Ave NW Ste 804, Washington, DC 20015 Directions (202) 362-0555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Livingood?
About Dr. John Livingood, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1578783619
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Livingood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Livingood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Livingood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Livingood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Livingood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.