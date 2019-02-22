See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. John Lopera, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (20)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Lopera, MD

Dr. John Lopera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad del Valle and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.

Dr. Lopera works at Amicus Medical Centers of Boynton Beach East, FL in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lopera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amicus Medical Centers of Boynton Beach East
    1501 Corporate Dr, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 369-4255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Bethesda Hospital West
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 22, 2019
    Always an upbeat, efficient, professionally run office. Whether you need lab work, an appointment, referral or to be seen by Dr. Opera you can count on them. Very kind and welcoming. Referring friends to them is a pleasure. Convenient also that I can see my dermatologist there on the day she comes to their office.
    Karen in Boynton Beach, FL — Feb 22, 2019
    About Dr. John Lopera, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1417938689
    Education & Certifications

    • Universidad Catolica Guayaquil
    • Hosp U Del Valle/U Del Valle Cali
    • Universidad del Valle
