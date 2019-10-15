Overview

Dr. John Lorenz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Lorenz works at View Pointe Counseling in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Impulse Control Disorders, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.