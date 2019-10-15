See All Psychiatrists in Evansville, IN
Dr. John Lorenz, MD

Psychiatry
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Lorenz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.

Dr. Lorenz works at View Pointe Counseling in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Impulse Control Disorders, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    View Pointe Counseling
    1101 N Royal Ave, Evansville, IN 47715 (812) 402-0020

  Deaconess Hospital

Impulse Control Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Personality Disorders
Impulse Control Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Personality Disorders

    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Meritain Health
    MultiPlan
    Mutual of Omaha
    Sagamore Health Network

    Oct 15, 2019
    When I came to see Dr. Lorenz over a year ago, I was seeking a better environment than what I have been accustomed to locally. I was not sure at that time, but recently, after a couple hospitalizations, I have witnessed his careful adjustments to the medicines and I no longer doubt his abilities in these matters. I like the calm and personal demeanor which Dr. Lorenz uses to process the information given and he does listen. I've known some very good doctors in my time. I have put my mental health in the good doctor's hands and I feel confident I have made the right choice. He was able to get my insurance to cover a medication which was not covered in the formulary, also. It seems to be a good fit for me so far. I hope Dr. Lorenz continues to work, since our area is in need of mental health physicians. I can tell he is sincere and cares about me personally.
    Chris — Oct 15, 2019
    About Dr. John Lorenz, MD

    Specialties
    Psychiatry
    English
    1104812353
    Education & Certifications

    Advocate Il Masonic Med Center
    KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Lorenz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lorenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lorenz works at View Pointe Counseling in Evansville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Lorenz’s profile.

    Dr. Lorenz has seen patients for Impulse Control Disorders, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorenz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorenz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorenz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

