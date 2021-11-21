Dr. John Madigan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Madigan, DO
Overview
Dr. John Madigan, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Jersey City Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Madigan works at
Locations
-
1
The Nephrology Group, P.A.142 Palisade Ave Ste 210, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 963-1077
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Christ Hospital
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Madigan?
Have been seeing him since my condition back in 2015 . He is very very informing and and easy to communicate with
About Dr. John Madigan, DO
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427239854
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center|Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Med Center
- Newark Beth Israel Med Center
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madigan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madigan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madigan works at
Dr. Madigan has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Madigan speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Madigan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.