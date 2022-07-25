See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Bryan, TX
Dr. John Mason, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Mason, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX and St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital.

Dr. Mason works at CHI St Joseph Health General Surgery - Brazos Surgical Group in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Ventral Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St Joseph Health General Surgery - Brazos Surgical Group
    2700 E 29th St Ste 310, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Appendicitis
Breast Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Port Placements or Replacements
Rib Fracture
Secondary Malignancies
Umbilical Hernia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Brain Injury
Breast Lump
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Carcinoma in Situ
Crohn's Disease
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gastric Banding
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Liver Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Lung Cancer
Male Breast Cancer
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pediatric Obesity
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Pyloric Stenosis
Rectovaginal Fistula
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 25, 2022
    About 15 years ago I had a severe case of acid reflux , he saw me did a couple test and said you need immediate surgery, your esophagus is eaten up with stomach acids..he did that surgery and I have had no issue's with reflux until recently and he will fix what has occurred this time...I trust him totally
    Mike — Jul 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Mason, MD
    About Dr. John Mason, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1275515744
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Surgeons|American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgeons
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Keesler Mc
    Residency
    Internship
    • USAF MC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
    • St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Mason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mason has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mason works at CHI St Joseph Health General Surgery - Brazos Surgical Group in Bryan, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mason’s profile.

    Dr. Mason has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Ventral Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

