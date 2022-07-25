Dr. John Mason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mason, MD
Overview
Dr. John Mason, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX and St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital.
Locations
CHI St Joseph Health General Surgery - Brazos Surgical Group2700 E 29th St Ste 310, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mason?
About 15 years ago I had a severe case of acid reflux , he saw me did a couple test and said you need immediate surgery, your esophagus is eaten up with stomach acids..he did that surgery and I have had no issue's with reflux until recently and he will fix what has occurred this time...I trust him totally
About Dr. John Mason, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1275515744
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons|American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgeons
- Keesler Mc
- USAF MC
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
- St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mason has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mason using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mason has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Ventral Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mason speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.
