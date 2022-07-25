Overview

Dr. John Mason, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX and St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital.



Dr. Mason works at CHI St Joseph Health General Surgery - Brazos Surgical Group in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Ventral Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.