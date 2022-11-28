See All Rheumatologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. John Morgan Jr, MD

Rheumatology
4.9 (9)
Map Pin Small Birmingham, AL
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Morgan Jr, MD

Dr. John Morgan Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Morgan Jr works at Drs. Simon & Medlock Prtnr. in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morgan Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Drs. Simon & Medlock Prtnr.
    832 Princeton Ave Sw, Birmingham, AL 35211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 788-6688
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Princeton Sleep Care
    801 Princeton Ave SW, Birmingham, AL 35211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 788-6688

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Arthritis
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 28, 2022
    Dr Morgan is best RA doctor I have seen yet . He works with you to find right solutions for you . He helps with everything and understands the disease and what we deal with. Very easy to talk to . He is aware of everything going on with everything going on from each visit . Thanks for taking care of me .
    Anita — Nov 28, 2022
    About Dr. John Morgan Jr, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679634943
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Morgan Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morgan Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morgan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morgan Jr works at Drs. Simon & Medlock Prtnr. in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Morgan Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Morgan Jr has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

