Dr. John Morgan Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Morgan Jr, MD
Dr. John Morgan Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan Jr works at
Dr. Morgan Jr's Office Locations
Drs. Simon & Medlock Prtnr.832 Princeton Ave Sw, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 788-6688Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Princeton Sleep Care801 Princeton Ave SW, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 788-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Morgan is best RA doctor I have seen yet . He works with you to find right solutions for you . He helps with everything and understands the disease and what we deal with. Very easy to talk to . He is aware of everything going on with everything going on from each visit . Thanks for taking care of me .
About Dr. John Morgan Jr, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Morgan Jr has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.