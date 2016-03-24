Overview

Dr. John Murashige, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Murashige works at Orange - Chapman Urgent Care in Orange, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA and Diamond Bar, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.