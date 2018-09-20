Dr. John Nickless, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nickless is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Nickless, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Nickless, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 243-4244
- Rush University Medical Center
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Seems very knowledgeable and listens to his patients.
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1447699186
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Nickless has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nickless accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nickless has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nickless has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nickless.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nickless, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nickless appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.