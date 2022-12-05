Dr. John Principe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Principe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Principe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Principe, MD
Dr. John Principe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burr Ridge, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ|Rush Med College Chicago Il and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Principe works at
Dr. Principe's Office Locations
-
1
John Principe, MD11s250 S Jackson St, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (708) 448-9450Monday10:00am - 1:00pmWednesday10:00am - 1:00pmFriday10:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Principe?
I have been going to Dr. Principe for several years and have never felt better in my whole life! He is not a physician that pulls out the prescription pad immediately but instead discusses various methods of straightening out the issue with alternative methods instead of dangerous pills that cause even more problems.
About Dr. John Principe, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1639285810
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presby-St Lukes Med Ct
- Rush Presbyterian St Lukes Mc
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ|Rush Med College Chicago Il
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Principe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Principe accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Principe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Principe works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Principe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Principe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Principe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Principe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.