Overview of Dr. John Puente, MD

Dr. John Puente, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bellevue Medical Center, Bryan East Campus, Memorial Hospital and York General Hospital.



Dr. Puente works at Neurology Consultants of Ne in Omaha, NE with other offices in Lincoln, NE, Papillion, NE and Beatrice, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.