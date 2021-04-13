Dr. John Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Reid, MD
Overview of Dr. John Reid, MD
Dr. John Reid, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Reid works at
Dr. Reid's Office Locations
-
1
Agape Obgyn PC Dr. John M Reid3700 Bellemeade Ave Ste 121, Evansville, IN 47714 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reid?
I LOVE Dr. Reid and his staff. I had the best experience when pregnant with my son and continue to have great care since then. The appointment waits are not long and when you see the dr or his nurse practitioner, they take time with you and make sure any questions are answered. My pregnancy was super calm and I know that was because Dr. Reid was always calm about it. He was and is always in my corner wanting to give me the best care. His staff goes out of their way to help and it is overall a great experience.
About Dr. John Reid, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1376527200
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reid accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reid works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.