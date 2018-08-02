Dr. John Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Reyes, MD
Dr. John Reyes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.
Modern Obstetrics and Gynecology of North Atlanta PC10692 Medlock Bridge Rd Ste 100A, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (404) 446-2496
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr John and everyone I have met at both offices ( front office, nurses, etc) have been wonderful. I have never felt like any of my previous OBGYNs had my best interest at heart and I truly feel that he does. He really listened to my concerns and answered all my questions in a way that I could easily understand. I am so happy I switched to this practice!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
