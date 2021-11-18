Overview of Dr. John Robertson Jr, MD

Dr. John Robertson Jr, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge.



Dr. Robertson Jr works at Center For Family Psychiatry PC in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Somatoform Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.