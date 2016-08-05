Dr. John Sanders, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sanders, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Sanders, DPM
Dr. John Sanders, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Sanders' Office Locations
Advanced Foot & Ankle Pllc3430 Newburg Rd Ste 153, Louisville, KY 40218 Directions (502) 459-8127
- 2 10112 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40299 Directions (502) 267-1411
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sanders was thorough caring and my surgery went well. Excellent bedside manner.
About Dr. John Sanders, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.