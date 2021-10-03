See All Neurosurgeons in Brick, NJ
Dr. John Sarris, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Sarris, MD

Dr. John Sarris, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.

Dr. Sarris works at Shore Neurology in Brick, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sarris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shore Neurology
    1869 Route 88 Ste A, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-5943
  2. 2
    Shore Neurology
    633 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-5876

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Aneurysm
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. John Sarris, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • 36 years of experience
  • English
  • 1407967177
Education & Certifications

  • Albany Memorial Hospital
  • Albany Memorial Hospital
  • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Sarris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sarris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sarris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarris.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

