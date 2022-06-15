Dr. Sassano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Sassano, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Sassano, DO
Dr. John Sassano, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Sassano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sassano's Office Locations
-
1
Express Care- Stow-falls Medical Outpatient Center857 Graham Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 Directions (330) 971-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sassano?
The on best
About Dr. John Sassano, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1447263306
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sassano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sassano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sassano works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sassano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sassano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sassano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sassano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.