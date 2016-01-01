Dr. John Scivally, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scivally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Scivally, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Scivally, DPM
Dr. John Scivally, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Brentwood, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Scivally works at
Dr. Scivally's Office Locations
Brentwood2400 Balfour Rd Ste 230, Brentwood, CA 94513 Directions (925) 937-2860
Bay Area Foot and Ankle Associates - Rossmoor2227 Olympic Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA 94595 Directions (925) 937-2860
Bay Area Foot and Ankle Associates130 La Casa Via Ste 204, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 937-2860
Hospital Affiliations
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Scivally, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Chino Valley Medical Center
- USC/Los Angeles Co-USC Med Ctr
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- U Ca-Davis/U Ca Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scivally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scivally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scivally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scivally has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scivally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scivally speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Scivally. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scivally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scivally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scivally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.