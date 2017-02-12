Overview of Dr. John Sheffield, MD

Dr. John Sheffield, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Sheffield works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

