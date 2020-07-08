See All Otolaryngologists in Ogden, UT
Dr. John Siddoway, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Siddoway, MD

Dr. John Siddoway, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ogden, UT. They completed their fellowship with Saint Louis University Hospital|St Louis University Hospitals

Dr. Siddoway works at Mt. Ogden Surgery Center in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Siddoway's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mt. Ogden Surgery Center
    4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 317-7028
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Ogden Clinic - North - ENT
    4650 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5953
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Mckay Dee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Dizziness
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Dizziness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. John Siddoway, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Norwegian
    NPI Number
    • 1356338388
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Louis University Hospital|St Louis University Hospitals
    Residency
    • Saint Louis University Hospital|St Louis University Hospitals
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Siddoway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddoway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siddoway has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siddoway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siddoway works at Mt. Ogden Surgery Center in Ogden, UT. View the full address on Dr. Siddoway’s profile.

    Dr. Siddoway has seen patients for Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddoway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddoway. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddoway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddoway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddoway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

