Dr. John Siddoway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddoway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Siddoway, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Siddoway, MD
Dr. John Siddoway, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ogden, UT. They completed their fellowship with Saint Louis University Hospital|St Louis University Hospitals
Dr. Siddoway works at
Dr. Siddoway's Office Locations
-
1
Mt. Ogden Surgery Center4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (385) 317-7028Wednesday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Ogden Clinic - North - ENT4650 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 254-5953Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siddoway?
Dr. Siddoway is an excellent physician. He is warm, friendly, and patiently answers all questions. I felt that he genuinely cared. I have been to other doctors for the same procedure he performed on me, but prefer him not only for his manner, but for his skill as a doctor. I highly recommend Dr. Siddoway.
About Dr. John Siddoway, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Norwegian
- 1356338388
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital|St Louis University Hospitals
- Saint Louis University Hospital|St Louis University Hospitals
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddoway has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddoway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddoway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddoway works at
Dr. Siddoway has seen patients for Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddoway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siddoway speaks Norwegian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddoway. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddoway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddoway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddoway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.