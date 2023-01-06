See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. John Standefer Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. John Standefer Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (87)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Standefer Jr, MD

Dr. John Standefer Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Standefer Jr works at Fresh Image Cosmetic Surgery Center in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Standefer Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fresh Image Cosmetic Surgery Center
    17311 Dallas Pkwy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 382-0516
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Acne
Age Spots
Breast Augmentation
Adult Acne
Age Spots
Breast Augmentation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Standefer Jr?

    Jan 06, 2023
    Dr. Standefer is a genius. He listened to all of my concerns. He knows what you want before you tell him. He is just that good! I look natural but better and that was exactly what I wanted. Staff was amazing and even the Anesthesiologist was great. I was a little nervous before surgery and he stopped what he was doing to help alleviate my concerns. Would recommend 100%.
    Anonymous — Jan 06, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Standefer Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Standefer Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Standefer Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Standefer Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Standefer Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Standefer Jr, MD.

    About Dr. John Standefer Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801926720
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bexar Co Hosp Dist|Bexar Co Hospital Dist
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bexar Co Hosp Dist|Bexar Co Hospital Dist
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Standefer Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Standefer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Standefer Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Standefer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Standefer Jr works at Fresh Image Cosmetic Surgery Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Standefer Jr’s profile.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Standefer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Standefer Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Standefer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Standefer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Standefer Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.