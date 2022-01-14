See All Psychiatrists in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. John Straetmans, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (40)
Map Pin Small Alpharetta, GA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Straetmans, MD

Dr. John Straetmans, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som.

Dr. Straetmans works at John P Straetmans MD in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Straetmans' Office Locations

  1. 1
    John P Straetmans MD
    294 S Main St Ste 200, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 754-5555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 40 ratings
Patient Ratings (40)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(15)
Leave a review

Jan 14, 2022
Dr. Straetman helped me so much a few years back. If I didn't live so far, I would gladly have him as my doctor again.
Mary "Stella" Vega — Jan 14, 2022
Photo: Dr. John Straetmans, MD
About Dr. John Straetmans, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134126733
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Sinai Hospital
Internship
  • Sinai Grace Hosp
Medical Education
  • Wayne State Univ Som
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Straetmans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Straetmans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Straetmans has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Straetmans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Straetmans works at John P Straetmans MD in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Straetmans’s profile.

40 patients have reviewed Dr. Straetmans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Straetmans.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Straetmans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Straetmans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

