Dr. John Strasswimmer, MD

Dermatology
2.6 (41)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Strasswimmer, MD is a Dermatologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University.

Dr. Strasswimmer works at Dermatology Assocs/Palm Beach in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC, Montrose, CO and Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Palm Beaches Pllc
    2605 W Atlantic Ave Ste D204, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 819-5822
  2. 2
    Dermatology & and Skin
    5046 Highway 17 Byp S, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 668-4104
  3. 3
    Montrose Dermatology
    2730 Commercial Way, Montrose, CO 81401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 819-5822
  4. 4
    Winston
    2020 N PEACE HAVEN RD, Winston Salem, NC 27106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 768-1280

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (24)
    May 04, 2021
    The most knowledgeable doctor that treats each patient with the respect!
    Elena Simpson — May 04, 2021
    About Dr. John Strasswimmer, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871577700
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tufts University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Strasswimmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strasswimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strasswimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strasswimmer has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strasswimmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Strasswimmer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strasswimmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strasswimmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strasswimmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

