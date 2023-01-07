Dr. John Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Thomas, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Mount Sinai Advanced Cardiovascular Group3016 30th Dr Fl 3, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 274-4263
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I had 3 bones removed from my wrist after 7 years off constant pain and discomfort, 7 months after surgery I am back training in the gym using 20 lbs dumbbells with no pain, overall movement has improved significantly and I have zero pain throughout the day, best decision I made was to see this surgeon, I’m only sorry I didn’t go 7 years ago
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas speaks Greek.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.