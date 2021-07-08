Overview of Dr. John Tyson, MD

Dr. John Tyson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Tyson works at Bridgeport Hospital in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in Lewes, DE, Milford, CT and Trumbull, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.