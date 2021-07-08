Dr. Tyson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Tyson, MD
Overview of Dr. John Tyson, MD
Dr. John Tyson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Tyson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tyson's Office Locations
-
1
Bridgeport Hospital267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Directions (203) 384-3890MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
American Mobile Healthcare424 Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 703-3630
- 3 849 Boston Post Rd Ste 205, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 301-7125
-
4
Northeast Medical Group Physical Therapy - Trumbull112 Quarry Rd Ste 450, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 268-5801
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tyson?
I don't even no where to begin this doctor is AMAZING I went to Bridgeport hospital ER (2020) for stomach pain did all necessary ct scans needed an appendectomy and let me know I had a cyst on head of pancreas went to post op visit he listened to my concerns ordered an MRI w/contrast and come to find out I had pancreatic cancer he was fast efficient and did what I asked as a doctor he was very organized in my treatment plan and where to send me I started treatment 18 days from diagnosis he has guided me on my journey and happy to say I am a pancreatic cancer stage III survivor Again many thanks Dr Tyson you are the BEST
About Dr. John Tyson, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1649265117
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska at Lincoln
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tyson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tyson works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.