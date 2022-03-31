See All Allergists & Immunologists in Plano, TX
Dr. John Van Wagoner, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. John Van Wagoner, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.6 (43)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Van Wagoner, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texoma Medical Center.

Dr. Van Wagoner works at EczemaSpecialist in Plano, TX with other offices in Denison, TX, Allen, TX, Frisco, TX and McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Pollen Allergy and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    EczemaSpecialist
    6100 Windcom Ct Ste 101, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 613-3338
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Texoma Allergy Group Pllc
    5012 S US Highway 75 Ste 150, Denison, TX 75020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 463-8400
  3. 3
    Allen
    1101 Raintree Cir Ste 200, Allen, TX 75013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 656-1057
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 2:00pm
  4. 4
    Frisco
    12950 Dallas Pkwy Ste 700, Frisco, TX 75033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 569-8500
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 2:00pm
  5. 5
    Southwest Allergy & Asthma Center
    7785 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 500, McKinney, TX 75070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 542-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano
  • Texoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cough
Pollen Allergy
Nasopharyngitis
Cough
Pollen Allergy
Nasopharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Croup Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Croup
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Recurrent Fever Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Upper Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Van Wagoner?

    Mar 31, 2022
    Always very good experience
    EA — Mar 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Van Wagoner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Van Wagoner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Van Wagoner to family and friends

    Dr. Van Wagoner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Van Wagoner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Van Wagoner, MD.

    About Dr. John Van Wagoner, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053389502
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dallas County Hospital Districtparkland Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Sacred Heart Hospital Of Pensacola
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Methodist University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Van Wagoner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Wagoner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Wagoner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Wagoner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Wagoner has seen patients for Cough, Pollen Allergy and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Wagoner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Wagoner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Wagoner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Wagoner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Wagoner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Van Wagoner, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.