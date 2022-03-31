Overview

Dr. John Van Wagoner, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Van Wagoner works at EczemaSpecialist in Plano, TX with other offices in Denison, TX, Allen, TX, Frisco, TX and McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Pollen Allergy and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.